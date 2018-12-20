A PENSIONER narrowly avoided losing £6,500 of savings to a fraudster in York.

North Yorkshire Police urged the public to “check in on elderly relatives”, after an 81-year-old Haxby man received what they called “an elaborate fraudulent cold call at home” from a fraudster claiming to be from the Metropolitan Police, and convinced him to withdraw £6,500 of cash.

A force spokesman said: “He told the victim that £6,500 had been fraudulently deposited in his bank account by criminals and a courier in a van would be round to collect it later that day.

“An officer attended the victim’s address to investigate the incident and gave him some advice to keep him safe against fraudsters. Our force control room call handler also gave him advice to prevent a fraud taking place. Fortunately, no money changed hands.”

Police said there was no record that a courier had actually visited the man in Haxby, “possibly because there was a police presence at the scene”, and the investigation was ongoing.

The spokesman also urged York residents to share this warning with relatives, and highlight the new scam.

He said: “No police officer from any force will ever demand you hand over cash. If you get a phone call or someone visits you in person to tell you to do this, even if they show you ‘identification’, it’s a scam. Tell them to leave contact details and then contact the real police on 101 immediately. If you feel like you’re in danger, call 999. You can also call Action Fraud by visiting actionfraud.police.uk or by calling 0300 123 2040.”

More advice on how to keep safe from fraud can be found at northyorkshire.police.uk/fraud