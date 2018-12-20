YORK party band Huge invite you to see in the New Year with the music of Robbie Williams, Michael Buble, Abba and a host of other legends at the Milton Rooms, Malton, on December 31.

Led by north eastern frontman Big Ian Donaghy, Huge come with a hefty four-piece brass section made up of two saxes, a trumpet and a trombone and like to make the crowd part of the show with dance routines, singalongs and audience participation.

"Huge were originally formed in 1990 with one goal: to be the ultimate party band," says Big Ian. "We play the best tunes from Amy Winehouse, Queen, Tom Jones, The Commitments, Barry White, Madness, Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, James Brown, Kaiser Chiefs, Kings Of Leon and even Dolly Parton, as well as 1970's disco and Motown classics, so our shows appeal to an age range from young children to funky grannies."

Merry Wilderspin, chairman of trustees at the Milton Rooms, says: "Huge are a highly polished act that take being funny very seriously and, playing every gig as if it were their last, they never disappoint.

“They have been sensational each of the past two New Year’s Eves at the Milton Rooms with each gig being a complete sell-out, so please book early to avoid disappointment.”

Tickets are available from themiltonrooms.com/events.