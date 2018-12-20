HOLIDAY home owners are being reminded to take extra precautions to ensure their properties are secure over the Christmas period.

The warning follows an incident earlier this week in which a number of suspects were arrested on suspicion of Burglary after city centre flats were damaged.

Sergeant Nick Plumb, of York Policing Team, said: “Our city is a great place to visit, not least because it is extremely safe and welcoming. However, there are a large number of rental properties, which are typically more vulnerable to crime. The incident earlier this week reinforces why security measures are important.”

On one well-known holiday property rental website, there are more than 300 flats listed as available to rent in York. Most burglaries occur when a property is left empty, and holiday homes are particularly vulnerable as they may not be occupied all year round.

Sgt Plumb said: “It’s really important for anyone who owns a holiday home or flat in the city to take extra steps to make sure it is secure at all times. These properties are usually equipped to a high standard, and guests may bring expensive gadgets and jewellery with them, meaning they are attractive to thieves. And if you don’t live nearby, it’s hard to keep an eye out for suspicious activity – with guests coming and going regularly, neighbours may not know who is authorised and who isn’t.

“The most important advice I can offer is to keep the keys to your property secure. Never hide keys for guests under a doormat or a plant pot, as thieves will know exactly where to look. Instead, consider a key safe or a smart lock controlled via a phone. All windows should be closed when your property is unattended, and windows fitted with key-operated locks. And never label keys with the address, in case they are lost or stolen.

"In addition, consider fitting an alarm, CCTV cameras, security lighting, and motion detectors that alert you when a door is opened. You can also use wi-fi light bulbs or timer switches to give the impression someone is at home.

“Neighbourhood Policing Team officers and PCSOs in York can offer expert security and crime prevention advice. We’ll be happy to help anyone who would like to speak to us about the security of their property.”

Contact your Neighbourhood Policing Team by calling North Yorkshire Police on 101, or visiting www.northyorkshire.police.uk/neighbourhoods. You can also follow the York City team at www.twitter.com/nptyorkcity and www.facebook.com/yorkcitypolice