COMEDIAN Gary Delaney, compulsive Solihull spinner of the one-liner, is adding yet more dates to his 2019 tour, among them Selby Town Hall on April 18.

Mock The Week regular Delaney will be presenting Gagster's Paradise, a show that promises lean punchlines at rapid-fire speed on a tour now running until October 25 next autumn.

Gagster's Paradise comes in the wake of past Delaney outings There’s Something About Gary, Purist and Gary Delaney 2: This Time It’s Not Personal.

Tickets are on sale on 01757 708449 or at selbytownhall.co.uk. Delaney also plays Masham Town Hall, February 9 (01765 680200 or at mashamtownhall.com) and Leeds City Varieties on June 28 (0113 243 0808 or cityvarieties.co.uk).