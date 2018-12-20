THE Little Gems exhibition at Kentmere House Gallery, Scarcroft Hill, York, will have open weekends on December 22 and 23 and January 5 and 6.

"The title may be Little Gems but there are some larger gems too, including new artist Mary Griffiths, quirky oils by Tessa Newcomb, witty family scenes by Susan Bower, Keith Roper’s subtle semi-abstract landscapes, stunning seascapes and woodland scenes by John Thornton, exciting pastels by David Greenwood, and many more," says gallery owner Ann Petherick.

Ann's Christmas show features more than 60 artists, such as printmakers Hilary Paynter, John Jackson, Richard Bawden and John Brunsdon and painters Michael Ewart, the late Jack Hellewell, Myles Lindley, Mari French, Liam Spencer and Emerson Mayes.

"Kentmere House has styles of painting to suit everyone and a price range from £30 to £3,000. For many of our artists, Kentmere House is their only gallery in the north, with nationally known artists and promising newcomers shown side by side," says Ann.

"Why not back your own judgement and find the big names of the future? All are at affordable prices and provide the best possible home for your Christmas gift money."

On sale too are books and cards unique to the gallery, along with unframed prints, while information about each artist is given with every purchase.

Kentmere House Gallery also has late opening every Thursday evening from 6pm to 9pm and at any other time by phone appointment on 01904 656507.