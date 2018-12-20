I had a festive lunch this week with like-minded ladies: we only had one drink with our meal. Conversation turned to the state of our beautiful city. We ask why is the council so timid? What happened to the ideas in the wonderful Esher Report?

We applaud the demolition of Queen Street Bridge, but that doesn’t go far enough. Why can’t the city council compulsory purchase all the RI property and turn it into a bus station? The piecemeal half closing of streets is not good enough. Pedestrianise all streets within the city walls (pedestrianising here meaning for people on foot, not cycles).

If the council lacks the courage to do this, they can stand down and we ladies will take charge and bravely do what needs to done.

Pamela Penney,

Chelwood Walk,

York

PS. Can I have a hard Brexit please, the only consideration being the ‘F’ word (freedom) that our ancestors fought and died for. Meanwhile have a jolly Yuletide and happy, healthy New Year.