THE University of York's Central Hall and original campus have been listed by Historic England.

They are both now Grade II listed, joining 952 new entries on the National Heritage List for England.

Historic England said York was one of seven new universities founded in England between 1958 and 1961, with Central Hall the centrepiece of its western campus and of a 'striking and bold' design.

It said the Central Hall was designed by Andrew Derbyshire and Maurice Lee of RMJM in 1966-1968 with the notable mid-20th century architects, Stirrat Johnson-Marshall and Andrew Derbyshire.

"The building is a concrete structure with a suspended mild steel tubular roof clad in aluminium, with the upper floors, where the auditorium is located, cantilevered out on the lake sides," it said.

"The balcony is a stunning feat, running along the first-floor level on the east side of the building and rising to the second-floor level with wide concrete stairs covered by tiles.

"It continues a historic tradition established by late 19th century and early 20th century ‘red brick’ universities in featuring a great hall for special events."

Historic England said the campus' designed landscape was laid out from 1963-1980, and was a 'high-quality post-war university landscape that fulfils the architects’ masterplan vision of creating a town in miniature with a pedestrianised environment.'

It said: "One of the key features of the landscape is the lake, which has two small islands, a courtyard pool and a fountain which form a central focal point at the heart of the campus.

"Offering bursts of green against the surrounding concrete structures are the lake features, reed beds and lily pads, which were introduced to improve water purity.

"The landscape is relatively unaltered since it was laid out and the design successfully integrates the new landscape with the historic Heslington Hall gardens.

"It was designed by distinguished mid-20th century architects Andrew Derbyshire and Maurice Lee of RMJM with Frank Clark, the co-founders of the Garden History Society (now The Garden Trust)."

Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England, said listing ensured that England’s most significant places were protected.

"We encourage people to understand and enjoy the wonderful range of historic places on their own doorsteps and by listing them we are protecting them for future generations.”

Michael Ellis, Heritage Minister said: “Our historic buildings and places help us to make sense of our past and to understand the world we live in today. Protecting our heritage ensures that future generations can enjoy, and learn about, our rich history and I am pleased to see that a large number of important places have been added to the National Heritage List in 2018.”