OVER the course of time I have come to realise letters to The Press from Christian Vassie always have a weirdly different slant on life.

His recent contribution (Letters, December 12) saying that democracy demands another referendum on our decision to break away from Europe, is no different. It is just following the desperate lunatics daily asking for a People’s Vote.

What on earth do these people think we voted on in June 2016? I will try to inform them again that 17.4 million citizens of our green and pleasant land voted to leave a sinking ship which is the European Union, and in plain English the leave vote won.

Maybe Mr Vassie needs to look up the meaning of the word “democracy”. It means government by the people, and certainly not a communist dictatorship where anyone daring to disagree would be sent to a gulag, if they were lucky.

Bob Waite,

Holgate, York