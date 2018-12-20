DR Scott Marmion mentioned a Government-led downward revision of local authority housing targets, following recent Office of National Statistics advice (Letters, December 17). He suggested that this should be used to reject York’s current draft Local Plan.

The Government housing targets advise councils how many homes they should build each year, taking into account local house prices, wages and the number of “key workers” such as nurses, teachers and police officers in the area. The council’s Local Plan determines where these should be built.

York’s separate Local Transport Plan (LTP) takes account of these planned development sites, which are also factored into a citywide computer model of traffic flows. The LTP also promotes alternative travel options for many shorter journeys. But planned reductions in car dependency are perceived as a threat by those who prefer to continue driving for every single journey.

We cannot build our way out of congestion with more new roads. As next year’s local elections loom, it is surely time to debate whether a greater proportion of York’s transport spend should be directed towards sustainable travel.

Unfortunately many Government grant sources are biased towards motor vehicle travel, including the Major Road Network Fund. This could contribute towards the £28 million cost for partial dualling of the A1237. A citywide network of bus/taxi priority schemes and segregated cycle routes could be built for a fraction of that cost.

Paul Hepworth,

Holgate, York