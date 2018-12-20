MEMBERS of North Yorkshire Police's communications team will be sharing details of every incident reported to the force over an 18-hour period.

From midday on Friday until 6am on Saturday, the force aims to give the public an insight in to the incidents they deal with on the last Friday before Christmas – which they call ‘Black Eye Friday’.

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Ciaron Irvine said this was expected to be one of the busiest days of the year.

He said: "Sharing this information allows the public to understand the sheer number of incidents called in to us, the nature of the calls and how we prioritise and respond to them. We also hope that by being open and transparent, it reassures the public that we are here 24/7 to keep them safe, all year round."

The force previously ran a similar 'tweetathon' on Friday, August 3, which included incidents such as tractor racing, burglary and sexual assault.

T/Assistant Chief Constable Irvine said no details would be shared which could put the public at risk or reveal personal information.

He said: "Those who call 999 while the tweetathon is ongoing can rest assured that no information which would identify them will be shared. We’ll simply be sharing the nature of the incident and our response to it. We hope the public will find the tweetathon interesting, eye opening and reassuring."

Details of calls will be available on Twitter @NYorksPolice using #NYPSSF, and at facebook.com/NorthYorkshirePolice from midday on Friday to 6am on Saturday.