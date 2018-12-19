SCORES of anti-Brexit protesters gathered in York today to welcome an anti Brexit battle bus.

About 50 protestors welcomed the yellow the Bollocks to Brexit bus as it drove down Leeman Road yesterday stopping off in York as part of its pre-Christmas tour.

Councillors, activists and members of the public were out in force to show their dismay over the current Brexit deal, and demanding a fresh referendum.

Sally Brooks, member of the York For Europe campaign group said that it was great to see so many people out protesting.

She said: “This shows how many people are unhappy over the Brexit deal.

“It is clear that nobody wants this deal compared to what we currently have inside the EU.”

City of York Council Green party leader, Cllr Andy D’Agorne, said: “While the Prime Minister is unable to secure a parliamentary majority for the deal she has negotiated with the 27 other EU countries she is now trying to use the prospects of a catastrophic ‘no deal’ Brexit to secure this. This is gambling with our future. If MPs cannot agree a way forward they must be allowed to extend article 50 and give the people the final say on the issue.”

Kate Ravilious, from Fulford, said that whilst her family are divided over Brexit, she joined the protest because in the long run staying the EU would be more profitable.

She said: “My mum and sister have cooled their relationship over the arguments of Brexit.

“I think the vote in the first place was a ridiculous idea and we need to be challenging important problems like Climate Change with our European partners.”

Tony Sands, from Stamford Bridge, said: “We need to put the argument in plain language for people to understand.

“People are fatigued and just want MPs to get on with it, but they don’t realise the devastating effect that Brexit will have.

“More importantly Brexiteers need to vote again because they are definitely not getting what they voted for and we are not getting what we want and that is what the bus is about.”

Majella Gillan, a member of the Socialist party said: “I believe in these people protesting however I don’t believe in the EU.

“It is not a friend to British and European workers with its neoliberal capitalist policies and it needs to be shut down and rebuilt.”

Professor Juliet Lodge, who was named European Women of the year in 1992, had driven up from Brighton to join the protest.

She said: “Theresa May's deal gets rid of so many of our rights including paternity and maternity rights, the 48 workers weeks rights and it will allow the Tory government to implement further austerity measures.

“We will lose all of these social policies that we have spent years building into our democracy.”

The Bus will conclude tomorrow by visiting Norwich, Ipswich, Colchester and then onto Westminster.