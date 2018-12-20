PLANS have been submitted for more than 500 homes on land next to a York nature reserve described by Sir David Attenborough as ‘irreplaceable.’

Barwood Strategic Land LLP is seeking outline permission for up to 516 houses, a sports pavilion, landscaping, roads and an ‘ecological protection and enhancement zone’ on the site at Moor Lane, Acomb, which borders Askham Bog.

Its planning consultants GVA HOW Planning claim the ‘sustainable’ development would provide ‘substantial benefits’ to York, including up to 516 homes, with 35 per cent ‘affordable’, to help meet the city’s acute housing needs.

They argue it would integrate with Woodthorpe, with new community facilities, sports pitches and play areas, and say substantial environmental assessments over six years have demonstrated it would not impact adversely on the bog but result in a ‘positive betterment’ to it.

But the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust claims the bog is a ‘truly exceptional site for wildlife’, which would be endangered by the development through disturbance to the water table, the loss of a green corridor for wildlife, domestic animals and vandalism.

“It is loved and valued by the local community as a special place to see wildlife and enjoy nature close to the city,” said spokeswoman Louise Wilkinson.

“It is designated as a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), which means it is nationally important for nature conservation.”

She said naturalist and broadcaster Sir David Attenborough had said during a visit to the site in 2016:“If someone was proposing to put a building site next to York Minster there would be an outcry. This is a treasure that is irreplaceable.

“The citizens of York are lucky to have it on their doorstep and it is their responsibility to look after it.”

She said the bog was a remarkable survivor of the ancient fenlands of Yorkshire, a ‘wonderful mosaic of fen, woodland and meadow,’ occupying the site of an ancient lake left behind by a retreating glacier 15,000 years ago.

Wildlife included magnificent royal ferns, believed to be the oldest living thing in York,the extremely rare gingerbread sedge and dragonflies and plants included march orchid and water violets.

She said people only had until January 9 to give City of York Council their views.

“Yorkshire Wildlife Trust has previously fought planning applications affecting Askham Bog, as well as proposals in the Local Plan,” she said.

“We need everyone who cares about nature to stand with us and voice their concern about these destructive plans.”

She urged people to visit www.ywt.org.uk and join the trust’s e-action to show the council they were prepared to make a stand for wildlife.