One man has been airlifted to hospital and the A19 closed following a crash between a lorry and a car between York and Selby.

Firefighters had to cut a man out of the car following the crash just north of Deighton which completely blocked the road.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service sent four hazardous area response vehicles and two road ambulances and Yorkshire Air Ambulance spent about an hour at the scene.

The traffic tailback reached the York Outer Ring Road at the Fulford Interchange before the rush hour began and prompted North Yorkshire Police to urge motorists to avoid the McArthur Glen Designer Outlet.

Motorists are facing lengthy rush hour delays with queues building up on the B1222 through Naburn and Stillingfleet as well as drivers try to get from York to Selby.

The A19 is expected to be closed for several hours to come. North Yorkshire Police's major collision unit is on the scene where officers have started gathering evidence and investigating the cause.

The crash involving a blue Lexis and a silver Scania HGV happened at about 3pm near the Happy Haddock, just north of Deighton village.

Queues quickly built up while firefighters from Tadcaster, Selby and Malton began cutting a man out of the car.

He was airlifted to hospital with severe leg injuries shortly before 5pm.

By 3.45pm, the tailbacks were so long North Yorkshire Police's control room were urging people to stay away from the shopping centre.

Due to the serious RTC at #Deighton on the #A19, traffic is now backed up to the #FulfordInterchange #York please avoid this area. The road will be closed for some time. This includes the #DesignerOutlet — NYP Control Room (@NYPControlRoom) December 19, 2018

In addition to the ambulances and hazardous area response vehicles, Yorkshire Ambulance Service had a clinical supervisor and an urgent care supervisor at the scene.