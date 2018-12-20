MILLTHORPE School has been asked to improve the progress and support given to disadvantaged pupils and those with special educational needs and disabilities.

In a letter to executive head teacher Trevor Burton, Ofsted has asked the school to make improvements to the progress of disadvantaged and SEND (special educational needs and disability) students and to improve their levels of attendance and higher rates of exclusion.

As reported in The Press earlier this week, Millthorpe had announced that it had been judged to be good by Ofsted in the first inspection since the school became an academy within the South Bank Trust in April 2016.

The letter states that the progress of disadvantaged and SEND pupils had fallen behind national performance.

Ofsted’s Barry Found wrote: “The focus on these pupils is now a priority and signs of improvement are evident...However more improvement is required across all year groups and all subjects, to ensure that those disadvantaged pupils and those with SEND, who are not meeting expectations, are both challenged and effectively supported, so that they make better progress.”

The letter states that levels of exclusion and absence for pupils in this group are too high and further work should be done.

On the whole, the inspection report - which is due to be published today - is positive, with inspectors praising the school governors and leadership. Feedback from parents was overwhelmingly positive, the report notes, and safeguarding is effective.“Without exception, pupils were found to have positive attitudes to their learning in lessons,” the letter states.

When it announced the good rating earlier this week, Millthorpe’s chairman of governors, Bill Schofield, said: “We are glad that inspectors recognised the significant improvement in our 2018 results and the impact our focus on learning conduct has had. We are proud that inspectors noticed that not once was there disruption in lessons during their visit and that pupils’ attitude to learning was so positive.”