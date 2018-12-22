STUDENTS and staff at York College handed more than 30 large hampers, full of food and gifts, to the Besom charity.

They were put together by staff and students to help local people in need at Christmas.

Religious Studies tutor Anna Lewis has coordinated the Besom hamper collection at the college for several years.

She said: “Christmas is not an easy time for some people and, once again, I am grateful to the College community for supporting this worthy cause. It is so lovely to see staff and students working together in a practical way, showing they care for those who are going through difficult times.”

A-level student Maya Szyszka said: “We hope to put a smile on the faces of those less fortunate than ourselves. The hampers should make a real difference to people facing hard times at Christmas. It is good that we can do our bit to help.”