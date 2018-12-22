The Mystery Cats of York by Stan Young (paperback £5.99)

After the indulgence of Christmas, it is good to get some fresh air. So after your Christmas dinner why not grab a copy of this book and head out to see York from a slightly different angle? Look up at the buildings that feature these quirky, eclectic cats.

You will doubtless have spotted a few over the years but this book explains why they are there and where you can find 24 of them. Many were the brainchild of architect Tom Adams who then commissioned the sculptor Jonathan Newdick to make them. There is a section at the back of the book showing how the cats were actually made. It is also hinted at how difficult they can be to put up too (lots of ladders, high rooftops and hanging out of windows!).

Tom wanted to make sure people saw the fun in architecture and the cats became something of his signature. Sadly Tom Adams died in 2006 but he has left behind a legacy to be proud of, and Jonathan still continues to make cats.

So you can have a good trek about the streets looking up and spotting these special features. The stalking cat, the ghostly cat, the climbing cat: which one will be your favourite?

Review by Philippa Morris, Little Apple bookshop