THIEVES used bolt croppers to steal a mountain bike.

North Yorkshire Police said the purple Raleigh mountain bike was stolen from Selby Canal lock at about 1.30pm on Wednesday, December 12.

A spokesman said three men of slim build wearing black hooded tops were seen nearby at the time - one wore green tracksuit bottoms, one carried the bolt croppers on his back and one had a BMX bike before all headed off in the direction of Abbots Road.

Anyone with information or who has been offered similar items for sale should phone police on 101 quoting reference 12180230829.