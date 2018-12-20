DIDN’T they do well? They say to never work with children or animals, but our Camera Club members are not easily put off.

Give them a challenge and they love to rise to it. This month’s competition theme is animals, and our snappers have been out and about getting some fantastic shots.

Household pets may be the obvious subjects to go for, but our intrepid Camera Club members have branched out further to bring us more exotic animals such as flamingoes, puffins and dragonflies.

The images are so colourful too.

Brian Hughes’s peacock is a splendid combination of sea blues and jewel greens, while Barney Sharratt’s shy flamingo at Lotherton Hall is a vibrant coral.

Then we have the cherry red of Annette Varley’s robin and more autumnal rust hues of Olivia Robinson’s squirrel.

Nigel Blackman photo of a dragonfly reminds us of summer with its lush-green background.

Well done everyone and keep the images flooding in – the deadline for entries will be December 31. If you would like to join our Camera Club, it is free. Find out more on our Camera Club Facebook page.