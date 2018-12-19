THIEVES stole items including collectable coins, a diamond and a gold watch from victims including a 95-year-old man.

North Yorkshire Police have appealed for witnesses and information following three burglaries which took place in Pannal Ash Drive, Oakdale and Greenway, Harrogate, between midday and 3pm on November 30.

Two Festival of Britain 1951 silver coins were taken from the home of a 95-year-old man. Also taken was an oval shaped locket with an “S” engraved and small diamond and a 18 carat gold Tissot watch.

Anyone with information or who has been offered similar items for sale should phone 101, email sheree.evans@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or phone Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 quoting reference 12180223437.