THE Talbot Hotel in Malton to relaunch early next year under new management.

The hotel has announced a new collaboration with Sam and Georgie Pearman, previously owners and founders of boutique Cotswold hotel and restaurant group, The Lucky Onion.

The couple plan to re-launch The Talbot in February, following a one-month closure and refurbishment.

Alongside the design, the food offering will also see some change, with Robert Brittain, the new head chef, working alongside Sam Pearman, to create a menu that champions the best produce from Yorkshire and Malton’s wealth of local suppliers.

Phase two of the refurbishment will see a redesign of the 26 bedrooms and suites, to be completed by spring 2019.

Georgie and Sam, who have set up a new venture, Country Creatures, which specialises in creating restaurants, inns and hotels that focus on great British hospitality, will be working closely with Tom Naylor-Leyland, whose family have owned the Talbot for many years.

Georgie said: “We’ve been visiting the area for many years and love the feel of Malton. With the changes at the Talbot that Sam and I have planned we’re delighted that we’ll be able to play a part in Malton’s growing food scene. We’ve focused on the restaurant and bar areas and plan to re-open these in February. After that we will be revamping the bedrooms. We have lots of exciting things planned for 2019.”

Tom Naylor-Leyland said: “It’s thrilling that Sam and Georgie Pearman have chosen The Talbot and Malton to start their next venture.

“With their focus on quality and provenance it’s brilliant that we’ll have that kind of expertise and talent in town. We very much look forward to working with Sam and Georgie to help take The Talbot and Malton to the next level.”