SEROTONES, an up-and-coming York band with a notable pedigree, will continue on their skyward trajectory on Friday when headlining Fibbers for a third time in their short career.

The teenage four-piece, formed by frontman Duke Witter and bassist Sonny Leach two years ago, say they are influenced by alt-rock, indie and Britpop – which should come as no surprise given the family background.

Duke, 18, is the son of a certain Rick Witter, and cousin Sonny, also 18, is the son of Alan Leach – the singer and drummer respectively from Shed Seven, the Britpop aces who are arguably going stronger than ever following the release of top 10 album Instant Pleasures last year and their sell-out Castlefield Bowl gig in Manchester in the summer.

Serotones - completed by mates from Archbishop Holgate's School in guitarist Sam Lambert and drummer Thomas Elliot, both 17 - have enjoyed some notable support slots in recent times, not least to Shed Seven themselves. Duke has also once or twice appeared on stage alongside his dad, taking the mic for some Sheds classics too.

In their headline show they will be showcasing tracks from their new four-song EP, their second such release, amid an extended set. One of those tracks, Know Your Name, was recorded with Mike Heaton from Embrace as a prize for coming second in a Yorkshire-wide Centre Stage competition which raised money for Martin House children’s hospice.

The band will also be trying to show that, while proud to be chips off the old block, they want to be recognised for their own music.

Says Duke: “It's very helpful that our parents were successful as a band. It has helped us learn a lot being raised around music and has shown us it’s possible to make great music no matter who you are.

“However we are a band in our own right and we never use our relations for anything other than advice and feedback.

“We want to make it to the top from the bottom. We don’t want to rely on them or use them. We want to make it like every other band without having to use benefits.”

Serotones will be supported at Fibbers by Honey Arcade, The Vedettes and The Imperfections. Tickets are £6.