THIEVES stole a bike from York city centre.

North Yorkshire Police said the Dawes Bullet bicycle was left at Kings Staithe next to the River Ouse, when it was stolen overnight on Saturday, December 15.

Anyone with information, who saw the theft, or who has been offered a similar item for sale, is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 or email paul.fricker@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk quoting reference 12180233428.