A PEDESTRIAN suffered a broken leg after being hit by a car outside a supermarket.

North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened at the Aldi car park in Harrogate at about 5.30pm on Saturday, December 15.

A spokesman said a silver Ford Modeo hit the pedestrian, who suffered a broken leg in the crash and was taken to Harrogate Hospital for treatment.

The spokesman said police wanted to speak with anyone who was in the area at the time or "who can help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident".

Anyone with information should phone 101, email sheree.evans@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

North Yorkshire Police reference number 12180232973 should be quoted when passing on information about this incident.