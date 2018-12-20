A MAN has been jailed for six months for headbutting a teenager in a shop.

Kathryn Reeve, prosecuting, said shop staff called in the authorities when they saw Damien Vick hit the 15-year-old boy “with considerable force”.

They heard a noise “like a crack” when Vick’s head hit the boy, she said.

Vick, 36, of Clifton, denied assault but was convicted by York magistrates at a trial.

“It was in a public place and you used your head as a weapon,” the magistrates told him. “You continued to deny the offence at the trial and have shown no remorse.”

They also said the victim was vulnerable and the offence was aggravated by other circumstances related to the boy.

Vick was jailed for 26 weeks. Ms Reeve said Vick had gone to Boot’s the chemist’s branch on Clifton, York, on the afternoon of June 14. There was a problem involving a prescription he was collecting and as a result Vick got annoyed.

“The defendant became extremely volatile towards the boy” she said. “As the boy walked towards the front door to leave, Vick followed him and was seen to head butt him.”

Vick had previous convictions including wounding with intent and robbery, for both of which he was jailed in 2010.

For Vick, Harry Bayman said he had had a difficult childhood and lost some years of school while he was being treated for cancer in his mid-teens.

Although he had a bad record and had been involved in drugs and drinking in the past, he had not been affected by either during the shop incident, and he had not broken the law since being released from the 2010 sentence.

The head-butt had not been premeditated and had not resulted in any visible injury.