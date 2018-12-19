A FATHER twice vandalised his neighbour’s fence because his children didn’t get their playthings back immediately when they went into the next-door garden, York magistrates heard.

Gavin Richard Harper, 36, removed an entire panel from the boundary fence between his rear garden and that of his neighbour’s, said Martin Butterworth, prosecuting.

The neighbour replaced it and within hours, caught Harper removing two panels with a chain saw and a hammer.

He also found a pencilled note in his garden saying: “You are being clever not doing it when things come over the fence from the kids. Please throw them straight back or I will cut a hole so they get them straight back.”

Harper admitted to police later he had written it.

Harper, of Crombie Avenue, Clifton, pleaded guilty to criminal damage and was fined £88 with a £30 statutory surcharge.

He was also ordered to pay his neighbour the £100 cost of replacing the panels he had removed.

He represented himself and said: “I won’t be doing it again. I should have dealt with it a lot differently, definitely.”

Mr Butterworth said the neighbour said the fence belonged to him.

He was at home on June 12 at 9pm when he heard a loud banging.

Going into his back garden, he saw that one of his fence panels was completely missing apart from some bits of wood. He had no idea what had happened to it.

He replaced it, and the next day, around the same time, he again heard banging from the garden.

He investigated and saw Harper tackling two panels with chain saw and hammer, so he called in police.