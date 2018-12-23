A DISPLAY reminding people of the true meaning of Christmas is on display in Malton.

Sid and Margot Taylor, from the Bethel Methodist Church, put together the Nativity scenes in an empty shop window in the Market Place.

“Last December Margot and I could not see a nativity scene anywhere in Malton or Norton.

“We like family parties, presents and food as much as anyone, but we think that it is a shame that nothing was there to remind everyone of the reason for, Christmas.

“Those who have passed the shop have stopped a short while to look and have inevitably smiled. So perhaps in our small way, we have been able to remind folk of what Christmas is really about.

“We are also very grateful to the Fitzwilliam Estate for their friendly cooperation.”