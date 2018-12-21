A PERVERT has been banned from all pubs, clubs and bars in the country for the next five years.

It is the second time Peter Christopher Webb has been ordered to stay out of pubs because of his sexual behaviour.

York magistrates heard how he has repeatedly exposed himself on licensed premises and elsewhere.

Earlier this month, Martin Butterworth, prosecuting, told their colleagues he was “hanging around with females” in a busy Dusk in New Street before he unzipped his trousers on September 26.

Four weeks earlier on August 29, he exposed himself while sitting at a table with a drink in the Evil Eye Lounge, Stonegate. Staff at both bars threw him out as soon as they realised what he was doing.

He has previous convictions for similar offences and has served at least one prison sentence. Webb, 67, of Clarence Street, central York, pleaded guilty to two charges of indecent exposure.

Magistrates made a five-year sexual harm prevention order, banning him from every pub, club and bar in the country and banning him from unzipping his trousers or otherwise exposing himself in any public place.

They also gave him a two-year community order under which he must complete a sex offender treatment programme of 35 group sessions and 30 rehabilitative activity days to tackle his alcohol problem. He must register as a sex offender for the next five years and pay £85 prosecution costs and a £85 statutory surcharge.

Earlier this month, his solicitor Mark Partridge told magistrates: “It is a problem with alcohol rather than a sexual one.”

He argued that Webb wasn’t behaving in a sexual way when he exposed himself and that professionals needed to investigate why he did what he did.

After reading a probation officer’s report on Webb and listening to both prosecution and defence advocates, the sentencing magistrates decided he had been committing sexual offences.

In 2016, Webb was jailed and put on the sex offenders’ register for seven years when he admitted deliberately exposing himself to beauticians as they gave him a body wax.

In 2013 he was banned from all bars in York for two years after magistrates heard he had exposed himself and performed a lewd act in a city centre pub.