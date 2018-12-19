THE mother of missing Claudia Lawrence has thanked people for their love and support over the past year ahead of the 10th anniversary of her daughter’s disappearance.

Joan Lawrence, who lives in Norton, said she was distraught to face yet another Christmas without Claudia, who went missing on her way to work at the University of York in March 2009.

She said: “Another Christmas is upon us and another year has flown by.

“I face yet another Christmas without Claudia wondering where she is and what has happened to her.

“I feel wherever she is she will be thinking about me and longing for one of those hugs we shared.

“Throughout the year the people of Malton and Norton have continued to give me a huge amount of love and support and I can’t thank you all enough. It gives me strength and courage to get though the dark days.”

Claudia was 35 when she was last seen in Heworth, where she lived, on March 18, 2009. She was reported missing the following day after she failed to turn up for a shift at work at the University of York.

Mrs Lawrence said: “In March we face 10 years since Claudia’s disappearance. I feel as though I can’t face it but I know I will have to.

“I wonder where the 10 years have gone and now I’ve come through them with some sanity intact. Hopefully it will bring us that longed for breakthrough.

“I wish everyone joy and peace over Christmas and please think of us in your prayers and others who have a family member missing at this time.

“The not knowing what has happened to them is so very hard.”

North Yorkshire Police revealed last month that the final lead detectives had been pursuing had come to nothing.

An intensive search to match unknown DNA found during the investigation, which police had hoped would shed light on what happened to the missing chef, had proved inconclusive.

Police said the “familial DNA forensic investigation work” had included travelling the UK to try to obtain DNA from people, but had eventually concluded without a suspect being identified.

They had said in January last year that the DNA profiling was the only remaining line of inquiry.