A WOMAN who took delivery of a takeaway she never intended to pay for has spent time in a police cell.

York magistrates heard that Laura Melissa Cowper’s benefits had been halved through administrative changes.

Martin Butterworth, prosecuting, said the 34-year-old single mother ordered food and cigarettes from Sgt Pepper pizza takeaway late on April 8. The order arrived at her home in North Moor Estate just after midnight.

But when the delivery man knocked on the door, she took the order and went into her house without paying and shut the door.

It remained closed while the delivery man knocked several times. Eventually he left without payment and Sgt Pepper called the police.

Magistrates gave Cowper an 18-month conditional discharge and ordered her to pay the £38.68 cost of the food and cigarettes, plus a £20 statutory surcharge.

For Cowper, Craig Robertson said she had no money and was hungry so she had deliberately ordered the food, knowing she would not pay for it. Cowper was without money because she lived on benefits and they had been cut in half through administrative changes.

Cowper was summonsed to attend York magistrates but didn’t appear before the court and magistrates issued a bench warrant.

Police arrested her on the warrant and kept her in custody until the court opened.

She appeared in court from the court cells and pleaded guilty to theft.