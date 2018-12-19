RUSSELL Watson is in York tomorrow for his rearranged Canzoni d'Amore concert.

Under his doctor’s orders, the Lancashire tenor had to postpone the original date, October 25, on account of a throat infection. All tickets remain valid for the new 7.30pm show; ticket holders unable to attend should contact their point of sale for a refund.

Watson, 52, last sang at the Barbican in May 2016, when he was joined by Ewa Salecka’s York community choir Prima Vocal Ensemble for his Songs From The Heart tour date. Britain’s biggest-selling classical artist will have Ewa’s musical forces by his side again tomorrow evening.

Watson will return to York Barbican on October 9 next year, taking to the stage with Aled Jones on their first joint British tour, when they will perform songs from their debut album, In Harmony, released on BMG on November 9 this autumn.

Having moved in the same circles for nearly 20 years, becoming firm friends, Jones approached Watson to collaborate on his next big project. The resulting album features well-loved hymns, arias and popular songs, ranging from Ave Maria to You Raise Me Up.

Internationally renowned composer Sir Karl Jenkins wrote Bright Horizons for the duo, while the first single, Where Have All The Flowers Gone/Here’s To The Heroes, is a tribute to mark both the centenary of the end of the First World War and the 70th anniversary of the National Health Service.

Watson says of the album: "What I particularly like is the way that it is not just a collaboration as such where I sing a verse, Aled sings a verse and everybody joins in on the chorus. It’s been really cleverly written and arranged so that our voices blend really well."

Tickets for both concerts are on sale on 0844 854 2757, at yorkbarbican.co.uk or in person from the Barbican box office.