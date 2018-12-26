VOLUNTEERS will hold services to offer food and support to help homeless people in York today.

The first will take place by Carecent in St Saviourgate, between 8.30am and 10.45am.

A second event will be held in the Spurriergate Centre by Kitchen for Everyone York (KEY), between 5pm and 7pm.

Events will also be held tomorrow (THURS), by Carecent in St Saviourgate between 8.30am and 10.45am, and by Never Give Up at Michael Le Belfry between 4pm and 5.30pm.

Carecent will also hold an event in St Saviourgate on Friday (DEC 28), between 8.30am and 10.45am.