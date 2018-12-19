Monkgate, early 1920s. The old world and the ‘new’ combine in this picture, possibly by

local photographer William Hayes, showing a horse and cart and a car passing down Monkgate.

The shop and post office on the left of the photo were demolished in order to allow road widening.

The post office was one of the oldest in York and it,

along with the shop, had been run by Charles Thorburn

Hutchinson, who had been Lord Mayor in 1937/8.

When Alderman Hutchinson was elected in 1937 one of the first things he did was to distribute food parcels to the unemployed, who had to queue in Exhibition Square.

Alderman Hutchinson had a special interest in the Groves and attended and taught Sunday School at Groves Chapel.

The photograph is one of thousands held in the Imagine York digital archive kept by Explore York Libraries and Archives.