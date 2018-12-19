THOUSANDS of children from schools across York, North and East Yorkshire have appeared in a Christmas video.

All of Ebor Academy Trust’s 22 schools, from York, Selby, the Yorkshire coast and the East Riding and the Humber, joined in with their own “Christmas Shoutouts” – wishing viewers a merry Christmas in a loud voice.

Special guests, including policemen, carol singers, trustees and the central team, also appear on the video – plus an interview with Father Christmas himself.

Richard Ludlow, chief executive, said: “We now have over 5,000 children in Ebor and consider ourselves one big family and so it’s only right we join together at this special time of the year in a special way.”

Links to the video, on YouTube, are being emailed to parents, friends, colleagues and suppliers. “It’s a celebration of the hard work every single one of us in the trust have put in, a fitting end to another successful year – and a reminder that everything we do, we do for our children,” added Mr Ludlow.

You can see the video here.