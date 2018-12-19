I had a letter printed in March 2003 asking for respect to be shown for all the York City fans whose ashes are laid to rest at the ground and said that, while not consecrated, to those fans it was hallowed.

Those people expected that to be their last resting place, as did their families.

Surely there could be a small corner allocated to the memory of the dead who were avid fans, that being their reason for wishing to be laid to rest in such a location?

Perhaps a plaque with their names, or a bench dedicated to their memory?

My stepfather’s ashes were laid there in 1991, my mother’s in 1996 and at that latter time, we were told that the club had a register of who was there, so it shouldn’t be difficult to name everyone.

Surely other families must be concerned about their loved ones’ ashes becoming part of the foundations of new buildings?

As for the David Longhurst Stand, why can’t the whole structure be moved to the new ground?

By the way, the new place looks so ugly and bland without any character, judging by the photographs shown in The Press: almost as ugly as the shipping containers in Piccadilly.

Janet Kitchen-Cooper,

Ashley Park Road, York