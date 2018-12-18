North Yorkshire Police has issued a national appeal for information and possible sightings of a 17-year-old Chinese girl who has been reported missing from Scarborough.

Mei Chen has been studying at the International School on the town’s Stepney Road since she arrived in the UK on 21 October 2018.

Her host family in Scarborough are very concerned for her safety and they reported her missing to the police at 3.04pm on Monday

Following enquiries, it has been established that Mei left her home address at 8.41am on Monday and took a train from Scarborough to York 9.52am.

She then boarded another train which was heading to London via Peterborough.

Mei’s host family said she had previously mentioned about travelling to London to see an unknown person she had met online.

They are worried that she is vulnerable due to her young age and could be taken advantage of.

British Transport Police are assisting with the missing person inquiry and all other police forces in the UK have been alerted.

Border and immigration officials have also been notified.