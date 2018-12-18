POLICE are searching for this man, who they say breached the terms of his prison licence.

Dean Brian Auton, 35, has been recalled to prison after his licence was revoked on December 10 for failing to attend appointments with his supervising probation officer, failed to reside at an approved address and displayed poor behaviour.

North Yorkshire Police said Auton was first released from Hull Prison on November 27, having been sentenced to 28 days' imprisonment at York Magistrates Court for theft on 14 November.

In a statement the force said: "Auton has connections to Harrogate and Harringay in London. North Yorkshire Police officers are searching for him in Harrogate, and are asking anyone who sees him or knows where he is to get in touch.

"Please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and pass information quoting reference number 12180229910."