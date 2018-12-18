SPOT checks at York have cost a coach and HGV driver one of his two jobs, York magistrates heard.

Daniel Paul Sharples, 32, will also have to pay a court bill of £1,080.

He drove a bus to York on May 11 but started the journey just four hours after he stopped driving an HGV.

Sharples, of Woone Lane, Clitheroe, pleaded guilty to falsifying his tachograph record by not inserting his driver’s card and failure to take at least 11 hours rest from driving in a 24-hour period.

Magistrates fined him £550, plus £500 prosecution costs to the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency and a £30 statutory surcharge.

He told them he had agreed to do the coach journey for one employer but then his main employer asked him to do a lorry journey on the same day. So he had falsified his tachograph record.

He had lost the part-time coach job as a result of the court case but still worked as a lorry driver.

He was prosecuted after a spot check at York Racecourse revealed his fraud.