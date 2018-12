YORK Coroners are appealing for relatives to come forward following the death of an elderly woman.

Pauline Hallam, 72, died suddenly at her home on Herman Walk in York on Saturday morning.

There were no suspicious circumstances.

It has not yet been possible to establish Mrs Hallam’s next of kin and the Coroner’s Office is appealing for family members or people who knew her well to come forward as soon as possible.

If you can help, please contact York Coroner’s Office on 01609 643123.