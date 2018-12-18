PUBLIC hearings on York’s Local Plan could be held as soon as February.

The Local Plan is a development scheme that outlines clear rules on what housing gets built, and where, during the next 15 years.

Six weeks’ notice will be given ahead of the meetings.

City of York Council leader Ian Gillies said: “We welcome this response and the opportunity to move quickly to an early public hearing. We look forward to assisting and working with the planning inspectorate throughout this examination process.”

Cllr Keith Aspden added: “We are confident that our balanced approach to creating the Local Plan means that we remain on track to securing a plan that will deliver more housing in the city, whilst protecting York’s special character.”

For more information about the hearings visit york.gov.uk/localplanexamination.