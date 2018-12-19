PLANS been submitted to City of York Council for a student housing complex on the site of the former Shepherd Construction headquarters.

Original proposals to demolish Frederick House in Fulford Road and replace it with more than 450 student bedrooms have been changed slightly following a public consultation.

A spokesman for developer Summix said there had been a reduction in height, resulting in the number of bedrooms falling to 440, and the layout had been amended to be more responsive to neighbouring properties.

Landscaping had also been enhanced throughout the site, which is next to York Police Station.

He said the consultation had included a well-attended public exhibition and attendance at a Fishergate Ward meeting.

“During the consultation process we have benefitted from a wide range of views and the plans have evolved as a result,” he said.

“We have looked to take onboard the largely positive approach to the development with aims to reflect the tradition and character of the City of York within the concept for the scheme’s design.

“The regeneration of the two-acre site will result in new buildings providing modern, sustainable student accommodation with the introduction of significant planting and soft landscaping.

“The submission of the planning application heralds a landmark in regenerating this sustainable brownfield site into a high quality student complex.”

He said the new buildings would range from three to five storeys, draw on local architectural influences and be sustainable and energy efficient, incorporating a range of passive design features and low carbon technologies.

It would be a largely car-free development, but with provision for dropping off and picking up, which would utilise best practice from other developments, and there would also be cycle parking provision and disabled parking on site.