TWENTY people living in a council sheltered housing block have been told they will have to move out of their homes for a year so renovation work can to take place.

City of York Council has apologised to people living at Lincoln Court in Acomb for the “unexpected disruption”. The work was originally due to be carried out while residents remained in their homes.

The council promised to find alternative accommodation for everybody living in the 26-flat building and to pay for their moving costs, including the price of new furniture and decorating works.

Under the £1.4 million scheme, 10 new flats will be built at Lincoln Court and the block will be refurbished. But after a site survey was carried out, a health and safety advisor said it would not be safe for residents to stay in the building while the work takes place.

Michael Melvin, interim corporate director of housing and adult social care at the council, said: “We apologise to all our tenants for this unexpected and disappointing level of disruption. Moving everyone to safe and suitable alternative accommodation by the end of May 2019 is now our priority.

“We have written to all tenants within the scheme and are going beyond our legal obligations to support them through this time. We have offered tenants the option of moving on a permanent basis, or to return to Lincoln Court when the refurbishment is completed.

“We will also provide practical and financial support, and will arrange and pay for every tenant’s move. This will include moving their belongings and bringing their new home up to the decorative and furnished standard of their flat at Lincoln Court.”

Tom Brittain, assistant director of housing, said the cost of the temporary arrangements will depend on residents’ choices and added that they will be offered flats in other independent living schemes.

Extra staff will work to find alternative accommodation in a locations that best suit residents. Work was due to start on the project in the new year. But the council is now taking the opportunity to review the design of the project to “ensure the best possible layout and accommodation to create an independent living scheme fit for the future”.