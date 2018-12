A TEENAGE girl is in hospital after she fell out of a window at a house in Pocklington yesterday.

Officers and emergency crews, including the air ambulance, were called around 8pm to the address on Rowley Mews.

spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "Early indications are that this was an accident. Police enquiries are continuing."

The girl was airlifted to hospital where she is being treated for serious but not life threatening injuries.