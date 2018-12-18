POLICE are searching for this man, who they say has breached the terms of his prison licence.

Thomas Graham Fallon, 25, of Mayfield Grove, Harrogate, has been recalled to prison after he failed to attend appointments with the Probation Service.

North Yorkshire Police said Fallon had previously been recalled to prison for bad behaviour having been released early for various offences including fraud by false representation and thefts in Harrogate towards the end of 2015.

Police said searches were ongoing in the Harrogate area and Batley, West Yorkshire, where Fallon has links.

Fallon is white, 5ft 8in tall, short blond hair, brown eyes with a medium build.

Anyone with information or who has seen Fallon should phone 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 quoting reference 1218016425.