POLICE have named the first drink driver convicted under the Christmas road safety campaign.

Mark Anthony King of Great Ayton was almost twice the legal drink-drive limit when he was arrested in Great Ayton at 1.50pm on Tuesday, December 11.

North Yorkshire Police breathalysed King after an officer smelled alcohol and he blew 67 microgrammes of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35ug.

The 42-year-old pleaded guilty to drink driving when he appeared at Northallerton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, December 18, and was banned from driving for 17 months and fined £100 with £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Roads Policing Inspector Rich Champion said: "Unfortunately King’s case is the first of a number of drink and drug drive cases currently going through the courts. Every year, we try to hammer home the same messages to deter people from drink and drug driving. But every year we see a spike in the number of drivers arrested for these offences at this time of year.

"This year, we’re aiming our messages at people who might actually listen – decent, law-abiding people who’d never dream of driving under the influence. If this is you, please keep your friends and family safe this Christmas by keeping an eye on them on a night out and making sure they don’t get behind the wheel. If there’s any doubt in your mind that they could be unfit to drive, just order them a taxi."

Insp Champion said officers would be out "morning, noon and night taking drink and drug drivers off the roads".

He said: "If you break the law, there’s a good chance you’ll be caught.

"We’re also publicising the name and photographs of convicted drivers such as King this year. We hope this will encourage people to think about the consequences of their actions while highlighting how the police and justice system deal with these offenders."