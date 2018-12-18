IN one of York's musical high points of 2018, Paloma Faith played to the post-racing crowd in the sweltering heat at York Racecourse's Summer Music Saturday on June 30.

Now the London singer and songwriter has released a deluxe Zeitgeist edition of her fourth album, last November's The Architect, a "social observation record" where she was adamant she would not write about love. "I wanted to look outside of myself," she said.

Here Paloma, 37, discusses childhood Christmas presents, hating turkey for Christmas dinner, avocado on toast baubles and Gremlins.

Is there a particular Christmas present you remember well from your childhood, Paloma?

"Fisher Price roller skates. I have a cassette tape recording of my mother asking me what I would like one Christmas and, true to self, I replied 'nothing', and she says to me 'Paloma, you must want something; if you could have anything in the world what would it be?'. And I said, 'Fisher Price roller skates'. I love that tape. Memory is a funny thing because I probably would have forgotten those skates if I didn’t have the tape. I used to skate up and down my street on them because I wasn’t allowed on the road."

Do you open any presents on Christmas Eve?

"One on Christmas Eve! It stems from my childhood; my mother was always very excited about Christmas and used to say 'let’s open one' and I still do today."

Do you do Christmas stockings?

"Yes, we do. I have a pillow case; I basically replicate what I had as a kid. Nothing in the stocking is ever wrapped and I can fit quite a lot in a pillow case!"

Do you go all out for for the Christmas dinner?

"Yes, but I hate turkey, so I have to be imaginative about the meat! I am a huge fan of Jamie Oliver’s best roast potatoes and I love sprouts in the oven with balsamic and honey! An amazing combo.

"Every year, I always do all the cooking and have all the guests; I like my house to be welcoming and warm and fun. So I like to have a nice breakfast and go through the stockings and then start cooking. It’s a lot of work; I usually feed ten."

Given the chance, would you go abroad for a holiday or stay at home over Christmas?

"I like to go away just after Christmas for some winter sun. I over-work usually and really rely on these holidays to rehabilitate."

What would be your dream present?

"A Leica camera; they take lovely pictures. I am also a bit obsessed by Gucci."

Having grown up in London, have you ever experienced a proper white Christmas?

"Yes in the Eighties! Our garden was about a metre squared and it was all white. I built a snowman and my cat walked about in it and left paw prints. It was very magical until the sludge a few days later.

Which do you prefer: real tree or fake tree?

"Fake tree. It’s better for the environment and no needles! I go to town on the tree, yes, and over the years I’ve got some excellent ones. This year my fave purchase has been an avocado on toast bauble."

What is your favourite Christmas movie?

"Gremlins, because it’s weird and dark and reminds me of my childhood."

Favourite song?

"Santa Baby by Eartha Kitt. She really sexed it up!"

Do you still do Christmas cards; a lot of people seem to think an e-card is fine?

"I do cards. I think it’s nice to do them and thank people for everything they have done with you that year.

After your video for It's Christmas And I Hate You with Josh Weller, would you embrace the Christmas album proper by recording your own?

"Maybe, never say never."

Has having a child of your own made Christmas a much more magical holiday?

"I think so. I have already started explaining the magic of Christmas by reading the stories and explaining the whole thing. My little one is not very aware of it all right now but just starting to come to terms with it."

