POLICE have praised a member of the public for reporting a suspected drunk driver.

The caller phoned North Yorkshire Police at just after 12.15pm on Tuesday to reported a man they suspected to be drunk in a grey Mazda car in the Scarborough area.

A spokesperson for the force's control room said officers attended Crossgates in Scarborough to find a man in his vehicle who looked intoxicated.

A roadside breathalyser test found he was just over four times the legal limit - 143 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

A spokesman said: "Officers attended and the man, aged 43, failed a roadside breath test.

"He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in charge of a motor vehicle. He remains in custody at this time."