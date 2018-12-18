POLICE have praised a member of the public for reporting a suspected drunk driver.
The caller phoned North Yorkshire Police at just after 12.15pm on Tuesday to reported a man they suspected to be drunk in a grey Mazda car in the Scarborough area.
A spokesperson for the force's control room said officers attended Crossgates in Scarborough to find a man in his vehicle who looked intoxicated.
A roadside breathalyser test found he was just over four times the legal limit - 143 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.
A spokesman said: "Officers attended and the man, aged 43, failed a roadside breath test.
"He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in charge of a motor vehicle. He remains in custody at this time."
Call from a member of the public advising of a possible drunk driver. We attend and the driver has blown over 143 at the road side. That’s just over 4 times the legal limit. Words fail me 😳🙄 pic.twitter.com/65HpcjuVlm— NYP Control Room (@NYPControlRoom) December 18, 2018