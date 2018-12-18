PEOPLE in York and across Yorkshire and Humberside are set to munch their way through 476,160kg of sugar – the equivalent to the weight of 1,751 reindeer - during Christmas lunch.

That is according to research by mydentist, the largest provider of NHS dentistry in the UK.

Excluding extra treats like mince pies and chocolate selection boxes, mydentist estimates the average adult will consume 94g of sugar by eating and drinking their way through a prawn cocktail starter, turkey with all the trimmings, Christmas pudding, trifle, a glass of wine and one of bubbly.

Government guidelines recommend a sugar intake of no more than 30g for an adult, 24g for a child between seven and ten and 19g for a child between four and six.