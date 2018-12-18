POLICE are appealing for the publics help in tracking down a wanted Scarborough man.

Joseph Stephen Scott, 26, is wanted after breaching his home detention curfew in Scarborough last Friday.

North Yorkshire Police said: "Scott was released early on licence on 5 October 2018 after being sentenced at York Crown Court to 16 months and four days’ imprisonment for an assault occasioning actual bodily harm in Scarborough on 22 April 2018.

"Enquiries are ongoing in the Scarborough area and across the region in the effort to arrest Scott who is believed to be actively avoiding the authorities."

Scott is 6ft 3in tall, medium build with mousey hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Joshua Scott’s whereabouts or possible sightings of him since Friday, are urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

Contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous.

Please quote reference number 12180232211 when providing details about this case.