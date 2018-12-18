A VETERINARY practice has launched its annual Christmas appeal for local animal charities.

Battle Flatts Veterinary Clinic, which has branches in Pocklington, Strensall, Stamford Bridge and Norton, is collecting tinned and dried pet foods, treats and toys.

A spokesman for the practice said: “At Battle Flatts we have a long standing tradition of supporting animal charities.

“With Christmas being one of the busiest times of the year for animal charities, it’s sad some animals are still forgotten in their time of need.

“Help us help them with any size donation, it all adds up to putting a twinkle in their eyes.”

Donations can be left under the Christmas tree at Battle Flatts’ branches at 43 St Nicholas Street, Norton; Buttercrambe Road, Stamford Bridge; 38 The Village, Strensall, and 88 Kilnwick Road, Pocklington.