A PATIENT assaulted a security officer when York Hospital staff told him to leave at 2am, York magistrates heard.

Paul Justin Bradley, 46, had felt he should be admitted to the hospital on October 25 and objected when staff said that was not possible, said Katy Varlow, prosecuting.

He was violent and abusive towards nursing staff and threw himself about.

As he struggled with a security officer on the floor he kicked out and hit him.

Bradley's solicitor Kevin Blount said he had a catalogue of health problems for which he regularly received hospital treatment.

He had been undergoing tests for suspected pancreatic problems on October 25 and had not taken outdoor clothing or money with him to the hospital.

At the conclusion of the tests, he had been asked to leave at 2am.

"He was panicking about what he was going to do in the middle of the night in the cold, without outdoor clothing and without the means to get home," said Mr Blount. "He didn't know what to do."

Bradley, of Common Lane, South Milford, pleaded guilty to assault.

The magistrates told him: "Security staff at the hospital are not there for you to roll around on the floor with them.

"You are obviously a regular visitor to the hospital. We hope you will learn from this and in future control yourself."

They gave him a 28-day curfew from 9pm to 6am and ordered him to pay a £85 statutory surcharge.

Ms Varlow said although the victim was shocked, he was not injured and together with a colleague was able to restrain Bradley until police arrived and arrested him.

Mr Blount said Bradley had behaved out of character.